Car struck by train in Putnam Co., killing driver

An early morning collision between a train and a vehicle has left one woman dead. The train's engineer was uninjured.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning fatal crash involving a car and a CSX train in Putnam Co., according to a media release.

Just before 5 a.m. on Road N-8, between Ottawa and Columbus Grove, 63-year-old Victoria Barlage was driving eastbound in a 2011 Buick Lacrosse. A southbound CSX train struck Barlage's Buick causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

Barlage was pronounced dead at the scene. The train's engineer was uninjured.

The train's horn was used and headlights were on at the crossing. The crossing gates were also down and flashing when the crash happened. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. Barlage was not wearing a seat belt.