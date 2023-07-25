Put-in-Bay visitors react to rowdy crowds necessitating SWAT intervention Saturday

Some visitors left bars to see SWAT officers Saturday night.

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Josh Silas is a full-time musician who was working in Put-in-Bay Saturday night when multiple SWAT teams responded to calls of unruly crowds and fights.

"We went to walk down the side road and there was a SWAT officer there standing in full riot gear," Silas said.

Rachel McHale was also on the island Saturday night. She described a scene in which teams of SWAT officers were near the ferry dock.

"Just walking up to the ferry were SWAT teams," she said.

McHale said you couldn't get through the crowds on the roads.

"I don't even think golf carts were faster, because it was start-stop traffic," she said.

WTOL 11 also spoke with people returning Monday from trips to the island, who said the fights Saturday didn't stop them from visiting. They also aren't sure how else to stop future fights.

"I don't know. I mean, what else can you do?" Jamie Santa Maria asked. "You can't stop people from vacationing or coming to an island. As long as you have the proper help, I don't know what else you can do."

WTOL also spoke with visitors who know the island has a reputation for being a party spot, but said that shouldn't scare families away.