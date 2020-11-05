As reopening Ohio gets underway, the Lake Erie islands are weighing their options and charting their courses. Put-in-Bay is set to reopen on Monday.

"People are staying away from cruises. You really don't wanna drive that far and right here in Ohio you can come, get away, safely enjoy your time, enjoy a little bit of an Ohio staycation," said Paul Jeris, Owner of PutInBay.com

By the time the sun rises, ferry rides to Put-in-Bay will be back in service. The island will have ferry rides where you don't even need to leave your car, you can drive onto the boat and be taken right to your destination.

"You can ride on the ferry, come in the car, your vacation rental or vacation condo or where your staying. I can still be isolated from the rest of the people and enjoy Put-in-Bay - enjoy, play a game of corn hole, grill out. I think everyone wants to get out of the house,” said Jeris.

You might be asking yourself how can they reopen during this pandemic?

Jeris says some facilities will have to remain closed, like public pools, but says there's still plenty to enjoy.

"You can take a walk, you can watch the sunset, you can around Put-in-Bay and enjoy you can't be together - how many states can brag and say they have an island in their backyard," said Jeris.

Reopening the island doesn't mean an end to taking extra precautions. People are still being asked to practice social distancing and to follow health expert guidance to stop the spread of the virus.

"But we ask you to be responsible. The ferries are going to follow all precautions to make sure you're safe and you know it's your responsibility to come to our island responsibly. So we'll do everything we can to keep all the facilities and ferries clean," said Jeris.

If you're looking for a vacation without leaving Northwest Ohio - you can start planning your trips. On Monday, the first ferry ride departs at 8 a.m.

For more information on ferry tickets click here.

RELATED: Central Catholic football player surprises mom with college commitment on Mother's Day

RELATED: Shark attack kills 26-year-old surfer in California