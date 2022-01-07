Put-in-Bay unveils new script sign at South Bass Island State Park

The Put-in-Bay tourism bureau hopes the lakeside sign will attract visitors looking for a photo opportunity, similar to the script signs found across Cleveland.

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Say hello to the newest tourist attraction in Put-in-Bay.

In a ceremony at sunset Thursday night, the Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau unveiled a new script sign overlooking Lake Erie at South Bass Island State Park. The sign displays the island village's name in the signature font designed and used by the tourism bureau.

Situated in a picturesque spot with a wide view of the water, the village hopes the sign will become a popular destination for visitors looking for a photo op—just like the popular script signs dotted across the city of Cleveland.

"The logo sign will be a selfie opportunity for families, reunions, weddings and friends to take pictures of themselves with the sign," Wendy Chambers, executive director of the Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, said in a statement. "This sign will become iconic for the island community, the state park sunsets and to the visitors coming to the island."

Funds for the new sign were raised through community donations and the sale of bricks that will eventually be laid around the base of the sign. The sign was commissioned as part of a recent branding effort to market Put-in-Bay as "An Every Day Island Getaway."

The Chamber of Commerce adds it hopes to lure visitors to the island on weekdays, not just on the busy weekends.