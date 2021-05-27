Put-in-Bay ferries facing possible shutdowns Memorial Day weekend due to rain, wind

Conditions Friday and Saturday may not allow for trips to the island.

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Put-in-Bay businesses have been gearing up for a big Memorial Day weekend, but forecasted rain and wind could complicate plans for many hoping to visit the island.

The Kelly's Island Ferry announced Thursday it will not be running Friday or Saturday. They hope to return to service by Sunday.

The Jet Express plans to run Friday, but the last trip to Put-in-Bay will be at 7:15 p.m. with the last return trip scheduled for 8 p.m. On Saturday, Jet Express plans to run on the brown schedule, but all trips are weather permitting.

The Miller Ferry has not announced any cancellations yet, but said service could be shut down Friday and Saturday.