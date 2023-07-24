Put-In-Bay: A timeline of events at South Bass Island's party spot

Here's a timeline of events in recent years at Put-In-Bay

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — While only about 150 people call Put-In-Bay home full time, as most Ohioans who have visited South Bass Island know, the village swells each year with tens of thousands of visitors looking to enjoy a Lake Erie get away or celebrate in the more than 25 bars in town.

Put-In-Bay made news this weekend when SWAT officers were called to help control a large, unruly crowd that reportedly threatened to overtake the Jet Express boat dock.

Here's a look at some other recent newsworthy events at Put-In-Bay:

2018 - After a rowdy weekend during the annual Christmas in July celebration at Put-In-Bay, at least one local business owner declared the popular summer event "canceled" for the future.

2020 -- As the summer tourist season began in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to put a damper on traditional Put-In-Bay activities. In the early days of the season, officials closed South Bass Island to visitors and allowed only residents, business owners and essential workers to go to Put-In-Bay. Despite restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, Memorial Day weekend festivities were allowed to continue. In June, a notable outbreak of infection was traced to people who had been to Put-In-Bay.

June 2020 -- The FBI was asked to join an investigation into an incident in which Put-In-Bay police officers used a TASER and threatened to shoot several Black visitors after police said they were driving a golf cart erratically.

Nov., 2020 -- WTOL 11 reported that Put-In-Bay is facing several lawsuits alleging police misconduct and excessive force on multiple occasions.

2021-- In 2021, South Bass Island businesses and residents looked forward to a more normal summer, despite the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

Aug., 2021 -- Keith Urban's tour manager died after a fall at Put-In-Bay when the artist was in town for the annual Bash on the Bay concert.

July, 2022 -- An overloaded golf cart -- a popular way tourists get around Put-In-Bay -- overturned, causing injuries.

June, 2023 -- In June, the tv show Survivor hosted a casting call on the island.

Aug. 23, Aug. 24, 2023 -- The annual Bash on the Bay concert is scheduled to feature Pitbull and Luke Bryan. The event typically attracts thousands to the island.