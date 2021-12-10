Puppy love! Watch adoptable puppies at Karnik on Black's puppy cam Thursday

Get a dose of puppy love this Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Need a boost of happiness? The Toledo Humane Society and Karnik on Black have got your back.

You’ll be able to watch adoptable puppies that are at Karnik on Black in Monclova at puppycamtoledo.com.

“This gives the puppies an opportunity to just kind of shine and go on TV and it’s just really fun for the community to get involved and see those puppies play around,” said Alexandra Van Nest, marketing and events coordinator.

Thursday's puppies are coming from Mississippi.