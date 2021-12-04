Public invited to"Shine a Light on Antisemitism" rally Sunday in Sylvania

The event is being hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo and will also include a Hanukkah menorah lighting.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo will be hosting a rally on Sunday afternoon called “Shine a Light on Antisemitism”.

The rally is being held at the YMCA/JCC on Sylvania Ave. in Sylvania at 3:30 p.m.

Organizers say speakers at the rally will provide an introduction to Judaism and Hanukkah as well as “an overview of manifestations of antisemitism” both locally and nationally.

There will also be a Hanukkah menorah lighting and complimentary Hanukkah foods. The last day of Hanukkah is on Monday.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur and Sheena Barnes, Executive Director of Equality Toledo will be speaking at the event.

The public is invited to attend.

You can find more information about the event at jewishtoledo.org.