Public invited to Q&A with Toledo mayoral, city council candidates regarding LGBTQ+ community concerns

The Oct. 19 forum will be separated into segments, allowing the public to ask questions and receive answers from city council hopefuls and both mayoral candidates.

A Toledo equality group is hosting a forum focusing on LGBTQ+ issues in our area and how candidates in the upcoming election plan on addressing community concerns.

Equality Toledo Community Action is hosting The LGBTQ+ Forum for City Council and Mayoral Candidates on Oct. 19 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the KeyBank Discovery Theater.

The public is invited to ask questions of mayoral candidates Carty Finkbeiner and incumbent mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, and candidates for Toledo City Council.

Candidates will be offered a chance to respond to concerns from the public on LGBTQ+ issues, as well as steps they plan to take - or will continue to take - to ensure Lucas County remains an affirming and safe place; encouraging progress in support of all members, friends and families in the LGBTQ+ community.

The city council session takes place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., with the mayoral session following from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

All candidates will have one to two minutes to answer questions.

The KeyBank Discovery Theater is located adjacent to Imagination Station at 1 Discovery Way in downtown Toledo.

Have a question you'd like asked at tomorrow's forum? Ask here ⤵️ https://forms.gle/ehmKtWXsK34UW4zy9 Posted by Equality Toledo Community Action on Monday, October 18, 2021