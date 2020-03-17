TOLEDO, Ohio — Local government in Toledo is restricting access to public buildings around town in the midst of coronavirus concerns.

Through the city's Facebook page, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said his administration along with county officials are working to find a common-sense approach to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All city offices at the One Government Center will be closed to be public. The Safety Building, the Scott Park District Police Station, the D. Michael Collins Northwest Neighborhood Station and the Ottawa Park Substation will also have restricted access, effective Wednesday.

Additionally, all Toledo Fire and Rescue stations will have limited public access and those in need of a smoke alarm should contact the American Red Cross at 844-207-4509.

Engage Toledo will remain open 24 hours a day to take calls and can be reached at 419-936-2020.

The customer service points of access that will be closed include the Toledo Public Utilities Customer Walk-in Center at 420 Madison Ave. to pay water bills; the city Finance Department at One Government Center to pay city taxes; the Building Inspections Division office at One Government Center; Toledo Police offices to file reports; the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department fire inspection office at One Government Center, and any other locations the public has typically interacted with city personnel.

Toledo Public Utilities customers are encouraged to pay water bills online. Toledo Public Utilities can be reached from Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 419-245-1800 or by email at DPUcustomerservice@toledo.oh.gov. All late fees for water bills have been suspended.

Information on how to pay city taxes online can be found here.

Regarding Building Inspections: anyone who needs to file a permit or schedule an inspection should visit the city permit website or call 419-245-1220.

Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue Department will continue to respond to 911 calls for emergency services, but officials ask that citizens only make calls for true emergent situations, such as structure fires, motor vehicle accidents, life-threatening injuries or medical emergencies.

“If you do call 911 for any reason, please let the 911 call taker know if you are experiencing any flu-like symptoms. Using the 911 system for only true emergent situations helps us lessen the exposure rate for firefighters, police officers, EMS personnel, and healthcare workers who continue to be on the front lines,” Assistant Fire Chief John Kaminski said.

If you need to fill out a police report, you can go online.

The city-owned community centers that will be closed for nonessential services include the East Toledo Family Center, the Aurora Gonzales Community and Family Resource Center, the Sofia Quintero Art and Culture Center, Friendship Park Community Center, the Frederick Douglass Community Center, and the Toledo Police Athletic League Building.

City-owned senior centers – including the East Toledo Senior Center, the Chester J. Zablocki Senior Community Center, and the Eleanor Kahle Senior Center – are closed by order of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.