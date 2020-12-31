Blown transformers knock down wires, leaving Providence Twp. residents without power

2 transformers in Providence Twp. exploded on Wednesday night, knocking down power lines according to the Lucas Co. sheriff. Widespread power outages are reported.

NEAPOLIS, Ohio — Blown transformers have left many residents in Providence Twp. without power on Wednesday night.

Two transformers exploded after 10 p.m. on Wednesday and knocked down wires on Jeffers Road and on Mohler Road in Providence Twp. near Neapolis, according to the Lucas Co. sheriff.

Neither road is blocked due to the downed wires and damp conditions put out fires from the incidents.