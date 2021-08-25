More than 1,500 without power near Whitehouse following 2-car crash

In one of the cars, minor injuries were reported, while someone in the second vehicle suffered injuries considered "serious."

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Two people were injured in a crash in Providence Twp. Wednesday evening.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on scene, two vehicles were involved in the initial crash at Neowash and Jeffers, which is believed to have occurred after someone ran a stop sign.

In one of the cars, troopers reported minor injuries, while someone in the second vehicle suffered injuries considered "serious."

Troopers said that a third car came through after the initial accident and hit downed power lines, though no one was injured in that car.

As of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Neowash at Yawberg was closed.

Multiple power outages were also reported as a result of the crash. According to Toledo Edison, more than 1,500 were without power near Whitehouse and anywhere from 21-100 people were impacted near Neapolis.

This story is developing.