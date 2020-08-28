Protesters gather outside White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza before Trump's RNC speech

Several groups splintered off, with some marching down Constitution Avenue, while others headed towards the entrance to the South Lawn where Trump spoke.

WASHINGTON — On the night before March on Washington, members of the GOP sat on the South Lawn awaiting President Donald Trump's official renomination speech to close out the final night of the Republican National Convention. Just outside, hundreds of protesters gathered in the spot that has become the epicenter of racial justice protests in D.C. since the death of George Floyd: Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Several groups splintered off, with some marching down Constitution Avenue, while others headed towards the entrance to the South Lawn where a fireworks show is expected following the president's RNC speech.

On Constitution Avenue, the vibe was very much a party, and a mobile party at that as a Go-Go truck made its way down the avenue, followed by a school bus outfitted with a basketball hoop on the front for participants to shoot a few hoops while they marched.

Standing at the fence leading to the South Lawn, a smaller group gathered determined to make a lot of noise. WUSA9 reporter John Henry said everyone he observed had noisemakers and they were prepared to "drown out" Trump's speech wrapping up the RNC.

15th and Pennsylvania. Protesters are waving noisemakers and shooting fireworks right outside the White House gate in an effort to drown out President Trump’s speech. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/q5zXRu3rfr — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) August 28, 2020

As the president began speaking, Henry said the crowd began enthusiastically shaking their noisemakers and setting off their own fireworks.

ShutDownDC and an organization called Purpose Party organized most of the demonstrations outside the White House.

Right now, at BLM Plaza, outside the White House just few hours before President Donald Trump’s #RNC2020 acceptance speech. The crowd of protesters is growing rapidly (@wusa9). pic.twitter.com/MiCKBhSxfZ — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) August 27, 2020