OHIO, USA — The slow reopening of Ohio begins Friday. But many businesses will remain closed.

Protesters in Ohio and in Michigan have been vocal about their disagreements with state orders.

"I think we're going to see all types of lawsuits," Columbus attorney Sara Jodka said.

Protesters across the country are asking similar questions. One question is can governors and states keep businesses closed?

"For a business, it isn't like a civil liberty that a person has," Jodka said, "the right to associate, the freedom of religion, those types of civil liberties that were granted pursuant to the constitution."

Jodka is a labor and employment lawyer with business clients across Ohio. She said businesses don't have much standing against state orders.

"If we're talking about hair dressers and salons, they operate under cosmetology licenses," she noted. "By agreeing to get into those professions in the state that they are in, they agree to abide by the terms of the states they are in and that includes governor's order."

Hair Chiasso! in Maumee expected it would be opening soon. Owner Chris Mack said they've added several safety measures from masks and gloves to distancing and disinfecting. But now she doesn't know what to tell her waiting customers.

"We had to call them and we're going to have to move everybody," Mack said, "but what's kind of sad is we don't have any idea where we're going to move them to because we haven't been given any idea of an open date."

Mac said she understands workers and customers' concerns but also that businesses can't remain closed forever and people should start having choices again.

"If somebody is compromised, they have the right to stay home," she said, "but if somebody wants that freedom to leave their home to get a hair service, especially if the hair salon is providing all the necessary sanitary functions, they should have the right to do that."

Jodka believes lawsuits will follow but have an uphill battle.

"Even those individual civil liberties, so the right to associate and freedom of religion, even those can be outweighed," she added, "by the public harm that those types of associations can cause."

