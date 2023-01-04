Geauga County Drag queen brunch happens without incident amid gathering of protesters and counter-protesters

Protestors were chanting loudly outside of the event happening as well as counter-protestors at the event.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARDON, Ohio — Protestors gathered in Geauga County on Saturday outside of Element 41 in Chardon Square, where a drag queen brunch was being hosted.

Protestors were chanting loudly outside of the event happening as well as counter-protestors.

As weather conditions began to change, many of the protestors began to leave.

Ahead of Saturday's events, police in Geauga County asked organizers to cancel the drag queen brunch and story hour "to protect all involved, the children attending and the residents of Chester Township."

At the event, security from across Northeast Ohio is present, including officers from Pepper Pike, Chardon as well as the Geauga County Sheriff.

Security here is from all over. Just spoke with an officer from Pepper Pike, Chardon is here, Geauga County Sheriff and more @wkyc pic.twitter.com/nnmYR57thO — Emma Henderson (@EmmaHendersonTV) April 1, 2023

Counter-protesters are outside Element 41 where the drag brunch is, showing support for the event. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/nqBaiKKy9u — Emma Henderson (@EmmaHendersonTV) April 1, 2023

The Proud Boys just showed up. There’s probably less than a dozen of them. They are now chanting loudly across from Element 41 @wkyc pic.twitter.com/Z2nyMluGUf — Emma Henderson (@EmmaHendersonTV) April 1, 2023

Following the drag queen brunch, The Community Church of Chesterland is hosting a drag show storytime. Since announcing the event in partnership with Element 41, the church has received multiple threats and was attacked on March 25 with Molotov cocktails.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Aimenn D. Penny was arrested on Friday and charged with one count of malicious use of explosive materials and one count of possessing a destructive device.

"We're very relieved and extremely happy," Rev. Jess Peacock of Community Church of Chesterland told 3News on Friday. "We're grateful for how quickly the investigative bodies worked in this case. While we have no ill will and forgive them, we would like to see this case prosecuted to send a message that attempting to bomb churches, mosques, synagogues, etc. is not okay."

Leading up to the event, event coordinator Mallory McMaster told 3News that they were thankful for all the support they've received and was asking for individuals who didn't have tickets to the event to stay home.