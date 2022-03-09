Protesters march for justice in death of Donovan Lewis

The group gathered at Goodale Park Saturday and marched to the area of the Ohio State campus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of protesters gathered at Goodale Park and then marched to the area of the Ohio State campus on Saturday, demanding justice in the death of Donovan Lewis.

The group of about 100 people left the park just after 5 p.m.

Saturday was the second day in a row people gathered to protest in Columbus.

Lewis, 20, was fatally shot by an officer who was serving a search warrant at an apartment on Sullivant Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

The group called for police reform after Lewis' death when Columbus K9 officer Ricky Anderson fired a single shot into his bedroom within one second of opening the door.

Lewis was wanted by police for domestic violence and had a felony warrant on a gun charge. Police body camera footage shows officers yelling for him to come out of his apartment for 10 minutes. Police say he had a vape pen and no gun.

“There was no justification for Officer Anderson to shoot an unarmed man trying to get out of bed as police officers were instructing him to do,” the attorney for Lewis' family, Rex Elliott said this week at a press conference.

The officer's attorney has said whether he was unarmed is irrelevant, but what matters is whether he was perceived as a threat.

This case is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and police have not said why Anderson fired his gun.