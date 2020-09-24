Protesters in Toledo demand justice for Breonna Taylor after no officers charged in her death

Community Solidarity Response Network leaders say the group is calling on officer accountability.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Here in Toledo, a Black Lives Matter protest was organized to call on leaders for accountability in the death of Breonna Taylor.

It started Wednesday afternoon, shortly after Louisville officials announced no police officers are currently being charged directly with Taylor's death in March.

Protesters chanted, "Say her name, Breonna Taylor. Say her name, Breonna Taylor," as they gathered at the intersection of Talmadge Road and Monroe Street.

"Citizens that are calling for justice and change and equality continue to get slapped in the face by these up warrant decisions across the nation with our criminal justice system," Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo spokesperson Julian Mack.

Mack said the group is angry because what's happening in Louisville is happening right here in Toledo. It's why the Black Lives Matter group teamed up with Justice and Equality Toledo.

"It's becoming normal for police to not be held accountable and for justice not to be served when it's at the hands of a cop. It was kind of expected," Justice and Equality Toledo co-founder Blake Edwards said.

Protesters were shocked as they learned of the announcement.

"If we can't get justice for Breonna in such an obvious case when justice should be served and that should have never have happened, then what hope do we have for anyone," west Toledo protester Maureen Cherry said.

The protesters are demanding more charges, saying Taylor should have never died while in her home during a botched drug raid.

"If you shoot the wrong person there should be accountability for it. If you murder someone you should have to do more than a maximum of 5 years in jail," Mack said.

"We want charges. We want appropriate charges and police to not get away with killing citizens because they did it in the name of the badge," Cherry added.