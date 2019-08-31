DEERFIELD, Mich. — Results from tests performed last month in the in surface water at the intake of the Deerfield Filtration Plant show evidence of possible toxic contamination.

The Michigan Department of Environment analyzes the water at the this filtration plant every month and the tests performed on July 29 detected evidence of Perfluorooctane sulfonic acids.

Perfluorooctane sulfonic acids, or PFOS, can lead to adverse human health effects. The Environmental Protection Agency says toxicological studies on animals on the effects of this substance indicate potential developmental, reproductive and systemic effects.

However, tests of the finished drinking water coming out of the filtration system did not detect the substance. There is no data to suggest that the finished drinking water has been impacted, but further testing will continue on the river upstream and downstream of the filtration plant.

The state will also retest finished drinking water in Deerfield, Adrian, Blissfield, Frenchtown and Monroe. These public water systems were tested last year by the agency as part of its state-wide sampling effort and none of them showed significant contamination.

More information on Michigan's local water systems, including test results, data on contaminated sites around the state and information on its health impacts can be found here.

Local residents who are concerned about the findings and want to know more can also contact the Michigan Department of Environment directly by calling 800-662-9278 or by email at EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov.

