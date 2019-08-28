TOLEDO, Ohio — It has now been five years since the toxic water was not just dripping out of Toledo's home faucets, but also trickled into the local economy.



"We did what we had to do to survive during those days," Ed Beczynski, owner of The Blarney and Foccaccia's said. "But people don't realize how important water is. But to a business, it's huge."



Local restaurant owners, like Beczynski, remember a water fall out of revenue. He was away from The Blarney the day Toledo's water turned toxic; the day he got the call.



"I'm like, there's nothing we can do," Beczynski said. "And of course it's Saturday, probably our biggest day of the week here."



Beczynski had to improvise. Without safe tap water, The Blarney had to tap into Oregon's water supply.



"We were able to go over to there and get water from them and use that for at least cleaning the dishes but then we just switched real quick to paper product/disposable," he said.

The problem permeated more than they could have prepared for.



"Even though our ice was full, we didn't know when was the problem started and the ice machine probably used the city water," Beczynski said. "So we had to empty all that.- and that's about 400 pounds of ice."



The Blarney never closed officially, but Beczynski said the water problem nearly drained revenue and cut profits at least in half.

Even after Mayor Michael Collins said the water was safe, the threat of toxic water continued to drip into days after.



"People were still leery of going out to eat at restaurants," Beczynski said.



Having been through it before, Beczynski now has some water on reserve, but said it's tough to say what his restaurant team would do differently if another crisis were to hit Toledo.

Chevy's Place manager John Scott said her remembers the water crisis well, although he wasn't managing a restaurant yet. Chevy's Place didn't even exist at the time.

Scott said they haven't discussed a plan in case a Toledo water crisis 2.0 happens, but still feels confident the new "watering hole" could navigate.



Anything can go wrong, but changes would need to happen if something tainted the water again.



"Hand sanitizers ...I mean, obviously we would want people to switch to bourbon and drink bourbon instead," Scott said with a chuckle.

For the most part, local business owners feel confident the crisis is history.



"I take comfort in knowing that that the city's proactive and you hear from the mayor and others that they don't think this could happen again," Beczynski said.

