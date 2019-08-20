TOLEDO, Ohio — Solving the Lake Erie Algal Bloom problem isn't easy.

That's why multiple groups across the Midwest are working together to find a solution.

Earlier this month, students and staff from the University of Toledo's Lake Erie Center took part in a historic joint task force effort.

Early in the morning on Aug. 7, a crew of four from the University of Toledo Lake Erie Center took to the lake to collect water samples for testing.

RELATED: Algae researchers to fan out across Lake Erie collecting water samples

The samples, taken from a two-meter-long tube, are tested for a variety of indicators to track the quality of the fresh water in the Western Basin of Lake Erie, and also track the growth of the annual harmful algal bloom.

"They'll be studied for toxin content, DNA, chlorophyll, several different parameters." said Dr. Thomas Bridgeman, director of the University of Toledo Lake Erie Center.

But it wasn't part of their ordinary weekly sampling.

These samples are being collected as part of a much larger undertaking called the HABs Grab.

8 different organizations were assigned a different sector of the roughly 1,200-square-mile Western Basin to collect a total of 175 samples.

This year's HABs Grab also incorporated crews from the Canadian government and the University of Windsor for the first time.

"This is unprecedented! Where we've had this many groups coordinated together all at the same time, at the exact same time, taking samples on a body of water like this." said Dr. Bridgeman

The hope is by collecting this large amount of data, it can lead to new pathways in to figuring out how to forecast the potential toxicity of the bloom as well.

The collection points for sampling were set to specific GPS locations, and the data derived from the samples will be cross-referenced to the high resolution satellite image taken that day.

The ultimate goal of this mass collection event is to get closer to finding a way to not only forecast the algal bloom size, but to understand the various factors that creates the toxin in the algae itself.

"So, right now we can predict how big the bloom is going to get, but we're not very good at predicting how toxic it's going to become, or what causes the bloom to become toxic. And that's what this high resolution picture will help us do" said Bridgeman

For these University of Toledo students on the lake helping collect the samples, it is invaluable real world experience that will carry over into their future careers.

For Amber Beecher, from California, she hopes what she learns under Dr. Bridgeman while studying Lake Erie's algal bloom will help her be a part of the solution of a similar problem back home.

"I would like to be able to learn all about this and hopefully, maybe be able to go back there and apply what I've learned here there." said Beecher

"It's a good field to be in, a lot of fun working on the water and the lab work, I love it." said UT environmental sciences major Victoria Betz

Event organizers say the HABS Grab will continue on as a yearly event as long as there is harmful algae in the Western basin of Lake Erie to study.