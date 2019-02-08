Confident in improvements that have been made since the water crisis of 2014, Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said that the city's Water Quality Dashboard is no longer needed.

Because of all the upgrades to the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant in Toledo, the mayor says the online water quality dashboard will be phased out next year.

The dashboard was put in place after the 2014 Toledo water crisis that left 400,000 people without drinking water after toxic algae contaminated the supply.

He says there is no need for it, because the water is the best in the country.

“I think we are in a much better place as a city. We are certainly in a better place when it comes to the quality of our drinking water. We still have a problem at our lake!" Kapszukiewicz said. "And so five years later, I think we need to think in terms of the fact that we have a lake water problem.”

WTOL recently toured the plant with the mayor just to see how your money is keeping the water clean.In addition to the nearly complete Toledo Waterways Initiative, a number of face-lifts and additions are being made at the plant, which was built in 1940.

The most noticeable improvement is the construction for the ozone facility, which will essentially vaporize any organic material from the water.

Kapszukiewicz said that altogether, there have been half a billion dollars worth of improvements at the water treatment center.