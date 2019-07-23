A sampling of beaches in every coastal and Great Lakes state and Puerto Rico found potentially unsafe levels of contamination in 2018, according to a report issued Tuesday.

Data from Environment America Research & Policy Center and Frontier Group showed Lucas County was not immune, and in fact the county led the list of top five counties by average of potentially unsafe beach days.

The top five counties for potentially unsafe beach days were:

Lucas County: 67%

Lorain County: 39%

Cuyahoga County: 34%

Erie County: 28%

Lake County: 22%

Of 58 Ohio sites sampled in 2018, 56 were potentially unsafe for at least one day, according to Environment America data.

The top five sample sites by number of potentially unsafe days were:

Bay View West (Erie County): 48

Maumee Bay State Park (Inland; Lucas County): 43

Villa Angela State Park (Cuyahoga County): 42

Lakeview Beach (Lorain County): 39

Euclid State Park (Cuyahoga County): 38

Environment America

The main sources of fecal contamination in water are urban runoff, sewage leaks or overflows and industrial-scale livestock operations, according to Environment America. Each year in the U.S., swimmers suffer from an estimated 57 million cases of recreational waterborne illness, the group said.

This data is from 2018, but if you are concerned of the condition of a beach, you can check the Ohio Department of Health's Beach Water Quality & Advisories website and you also can subscribe to have beach advisory alerts delivered via email, text messages and/or voice mail.