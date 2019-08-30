NAPOLEON, Ohio — A sincere invitation from local farmers for Toledo's Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz to visit their farms and discuss water quality was rejected.

"It still stung a little bit," said fourth generation farmer Todd Hesterman of Napoleon.

He's been working for years to reduce runoff in his corn, soybean and wheat fields, but said they've seen little results from what's been proposed for them to change.

"It's not like a spigot you can just shut off," said Hesterman.



Mayor Kapszukiewicz sent WTOL a statement saying he thought the offer was a tongue in cheek request, but Todd and others say it was a serious question. Farmers say this is a top priority for them too.

"Our only goal in that invitation was that we could sit down and talk as a larger community of what we can do to solve this. Let's get the resources together."

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said he's been to farms and would rather meet the farmers on the lake so they can see what the agricultural runoff is doing. His statement in part says, "I also don't need to make yet another visit to yet another farm to know that agricultural runoff is polluting Lake Erie. Everyone already knows that. The only question left is: What are we going to do to stop it?"

That's what farmers like Todd are asking too. They feel stressed in it all and are at a loss for what to do.

"I'd love to have some of the same researchers come here and say this is what you got to do,” explained Todd Hesterman. “And say here's the proof that says this will fix it. Most if it is hypothesis."

At the Hesterman's farm they've installed water sampling monitors, tile drains, buffer strips and even bought specialized equipment, but still haven't seen many results.

Todd wasn't able to plant a single crop this year and hasn’t used phosphorus on his field in six years, yet still the lake is green. They just want to talk about what to do next. While the mayor declined the invitation to visit them, farmers say the offer still stands. Todd says he is willing to meet the mayor at the lake.

"We want to keep the lines of communication open, said Hesterman. “I'm not going to say you guys are the problem or you're the problem. I know I'm part of the problem, but the whole community as a whole has to work at this together."

Below is Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz’s statement in its entirety:

“I learned about this campaign a few weeks ago, and I got a kick out of it. I assume it’s tongue in cheek, since I have already visited their farms on several occasions since I became mayor.

Since I’ve already visited them on their farms, I’d invite them to go fishing with me on Lake Erie. Then they would have an up-close view of what agricultural runoff has done to our region’s greatest natural resource.

By the way, I’m not the only one who knows that algal blooms are caused by agricultural runoff. The Ohio EPA agrees. So does Gov. DeWine. So does every scientist who has ever studied this issue over the past 20 years. No serious person disagrees. The issue has been settled. All that is left to do is prevent the agricultural runoff that is causing the problem.

I don’t need to be awake at 5:10 tomorrow morning to know that the sun will rise in the east. I also don’t need to make yet another visit to yet another farm to know that agricultural runoff is polluting Lake Erie. Everyone already knows that. The only question left is: What are we going to do to stop it?”