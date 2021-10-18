Proposed recreation center brings mixed reactions from Sylvania residents during public forum on Issue 11

The chairperson of the recreation district says it's what the community wants but a resident and business owner says it isn't feasible and lacks transparency.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — There's a mixed reaction from folks in Sylvania over the possibility of a new community center.

It's known as Issue 11, which is a 2.56 mill levy for capital improvements.

It will go towards the proposed Sylvania Multigenerational Community Center, which would be built off Central Avenue behind the Meijer shopping center.

"This is a project that we've been working on for the past three or four years. It's based on community input, valid surveys, information that we've gotten from the community as to what this community would like to go both now, and the future, in terms of constructive recreation and leisure activities," said John Pristash, chairperson for the Sylvania Area Joint Recreation District.

He says Issue 11 was initiated in this response.

Issue 11 comes out to be about $91 annually per $100,000 of home value.

But some aren't too thrilled with the idea.

"I own a business in the district. I also live in the district. I'm opposed to this both from a business standpoint and from a resident standpoint. There are a number of factors that go into it. And honestly, it's the lack of transparency that they've had with the marketing of this whole campaign," said Marcus Zapata, who owns Definition Fitness, which is close to where the center would be built.

Zapata says that includes finding out they're going to have to pay membership fees, even after paying the property tax, and the fear of an operating levy being added down the road.

"I would like to see a much smaller structure," said Zapata. "You know, the community wants an indoor pool. The community wants a splash pool. The community wants an all-inclusive playground. You can do all of that for a fraction of what they're proposing."

They want more options.

But Pristash says, for now, Issue 11 will continue to move forward.

"This is something that was brought to us by the community input and we're just taking this input and putting it forward. And say, 'this is what the community envisioned. This is what we envisioned,'" said Pristash.

And if it's not what you envisioned, Sylvania voters will decide the outcome of Issue 11 on Nov. 2.

There will be another forum next week where you can ask any questions.