TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lead ordinance that passed Tuesday evening was introduced by Councilman Larry Sykes.

Right now the City of Toledo does not have an active lead ordinance right now, which helps make sure properties in the city are safe to live in.



The biggest concern is that a lead ordinance council previously passed is going through the courts. City administration would like to wait and see what happens with the case.

The city law director spoke at council saying he believes the city actually has a good chance of winning the case. So the question now is what would happen now that council has approved the ordinance and could win the court case.

The goal of this ordinance is to make sure that rental properties and daycares are certified safe so tenants know that lead is not a concern where they are living or taking their children.

That’s what Bishop Culp who has been advocating for an ordinance is celebrating right now.

During the discussion, Councilman Rob Ludeman brought up his concern that it’s been two years since an ordinance of that type has existed in Toledo.

He was a “no” vote Tuesday along with three other council members including Councilwoman Sandy Spang.

Spang has concerns and wants to make sure that whatever legislation ends up passing sticks and is enforceable.

