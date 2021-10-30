Proposed bill removes training requirement for concealed carry permits in Ohio

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says the legislation would eliminate "checks and balances" and make concealed carry obsolete.

OHIO, USA — An Ohio House committee passed a bill Thursday that could make concealed carry permits obsolete. The proposal removes the eight-hour training requirement needed to get a CCW in the state.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn, who is a part of the Buckeye State Sheriffs' Association, has some serious reservations about House Bill 227.

"It takes away all of the education requirements that come with a CCW permit," he said.

Right now, Ohioans must register for a concealed carry permit with their local sheriff, undergo a background check and complete training. This new bill would remove that; something Wasylyshyn believes could have dangerous consequences.

"They learn about liability," he said. "They learn about how to safely handle a weapon, they understand what happens when they fire that gun."

Ben Hutchisson and Ben Johnson own B&B Tactical and say CCW training is their most popular class.

"Just being able to pick up a gun and carry it on the streets. Number one, it's a safety issue primarily," Hutchisson said, "and number two, the students that join our classes don't know the law."

They say 40 to 50% of customers are first-time gun owners and need this type of basic training.

"We see people who don't even know how to put in a bullet the right way," Johnson said. "They need to be taught, so to take away all training could be a little dangerous."

Wasylyshyn says the bill also takes away the requirement for people to tell police officers they have a gun when pulled over, although they still must answer when asked. Hutchisson says he doesn't believe that will make an impact.

"If your intent is to not inform an officer that you're carrying a gun, you're not going to inform that officer you're carrying a gun regardless of what the law says," he said.

The sheriff says the bill removes all checks and balances, adding even people charged with felonies could carry a gun or someone intoxicated out at a bar.

"Anyone in Ohio would be able to carry concealed weapons," Wasylyshyn said, "anywhere they wish to carry those weapons without any rules or regulations, zero training, whatsoever."

The bill now heads to the House for further discussion and would need approval there and in the Senate before Gov. Mike DeWine would see it on his desk.

21 states allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a permit, according to a count from the U.S. Concealed Carry Association.

This includes neighboring states West Virginia and Kentucky.