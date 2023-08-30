Proposed new Bowling Green High School unveiled at school board meeting

The proposal includes constructing a new building, renovating about half of the existing high school and demolishing the other half.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Spokespeople from the architecture firm DLR Group, Inc. unveiled a proposed design for a new Bowling Green High School at a special session school board meeting on Wednesday.

The proposal includes constructing a new building, renovating about half of the existing high school and demolishing the other half.

Since the beginning of summer, the DLR Group has been working with the Bowling Green City Schools board to design a new high school that meets all the community's needs.

The proposal includes increasing the size of classrooms and proportionally increasing the number of students per class. It is estimated that the average class size will increase from 22 students to 26 students.

Additionally, the plan calls for the construction of geothermal wells on school grounds. The wells will help supply the school with electricity and cut down on the cost of daily operations.

Whether or not the proposal actually comes to fruition depends on the result of the Nov. 7 election. The Bowling Green City School Board is requesting $72.8 million through a bond measure to be repaid over 30 years.

Over the past several years, Bowling Green voters have consistently voted against giving Bowling Green schools additional funding.

Despite this, some attendees at the presentation Wednesday were hopeful that the levy will pass.

"Hopefully, the people will come out and vote and say yes so we can build a new school because we really need it," said Dee Phipps, a grandmother to Bowling Green City Schools students.

