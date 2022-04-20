Proposal for free universal Pre-K goes before Toledo City Council

"Education is crucial for us to ensure our children are getting off to a strong start," Reverend John C. Jones with HOPE Toledo said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Free universal Pre-K is something Toledo has heard about for years.

And while there have been proposals and talk about it, the time could be closer to reality.

Toledo City Council heard a detailed proposal Tuesday night.

Reverend John C. Jones, from HOPE Toledo, asked for more than a million dollars to pay for it.

He says the time is right because the money is there thanks to the American Rescue Plan.

"I think this is the biggest thing we should be concerned about right now," said Jones.

It's not a new idea, but it's something he says we need to make sure young people have the foundation for success.

"Education is crucial for us to ensure our children are getting off to a strong start," said Jones.

Jones sat down in front of Toledo City Council to push for that education, to the tune of one and a quarter-million dollars.

He proposes the city uses some of its American Rescue Plan money to pay for it.

"So that we ensure all of our children get access, families know that they are prepared," said Jones.

His presentation showed there are about 4,000 4-year-old kids in Toledo, with as many as 1,000 not having access to early education, because of money, transportation or other issues.

Councilman John Hobbs III says he's on board with the idea, after seeing those less fortunate left behind.

"The violence that we are seeing in our city. The violence that we are seeing across the nation. Look at where it's occurring. And it is in areas of poverty and lack of education," said Hobbs.

The question now is how does the city maintain such a program after the funds run out?

"My concerns aren't for the needs for this, it's demonstrated it's needed. My concerns are the sustainability of it," said councilwoman Katie Moline.

Jones says ProMedica is on board and the idea will go to the Lucas County commissioners.

He says he'll also take it to state and federal lawmakers.

City council is just one step in the process, but he admits there are still questions.

"On a long-term basis, we would want to continue building these types of partnerships so we can increase the funding, we don't have the answer for the long term," said Jones.

With nothing set in stone, it's still a gray area.

But to Hobbs, Toledo's generations to come, deserve a fair fight in their future.

"Don't wait until it runs out - let's start planning now. Community leaders, pastors, organizations, non-profits - let's carry on this work," said Hobbs.

The 38-page proposal will go in front of the education committee next week on May 5 at 3:30 P.M.

If all questions are answered, then it can go back to the city council for a vote.