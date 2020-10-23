ProMedica's Paramount health plan to terminate McLaren St. Luke's of in-network status

Officials with McLaren St. Luke's say northwest Ohio residents covered by Paramount health plans will be prohibited from receiving care from the hospital

ProMedica's Paramount health plan is planning to terminate McLaren St. Luke's Hospital of its in-network status.

The termination would be effective Jan. 2021.

According to a press release from McLaren St. Luke's. the move would effectively prohibitt ousands of northwest Ohio residents covered by Paramount health plans from receiving care from McLaren St. Luke’s or its affiliated physician practice, WellCare PhysiciansGroup, by subjecting them to higher, out-of-pocket costs.

“We are surprised and disappointed by ProMedica’s decision, which significantly reduces access to care for their health plan members who live and work in Maumee and the surrounding communities,” said Jennifer Montgomery, president and CEO of McLaren St. Luke’s. “This is especially unfortunate given all that McLaren St. Luke’s has overcome and our commitment to preserving jobs, investing in new facilities and technology, and expanding health care services to provide a broader range of care in the community."

The termination comes days after McLaren HealthCare completed the acquisition and rebranding of St. Luke’s Hospital.

According to the press release, the notice of termination stated that it was issued because of McLaren’s acquisition of St. Luke’s, which is expected to provide benefits, as well as be viewed as greater competition for ProMedica.

“This is an important time for our hospitaland patients,whichwill suffer very significantly as a result of ProMedica’s decision. We will continue to explore all of our legal options to ensure patients can continue to receive care from the providers they know and trust,” said Montgomery. “