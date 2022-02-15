ProMedica teaming up with Lenawee Community Foundation to invest $20M into the Adrian community

According to ProMedica's President and CEO, Randy Oostra, this is one of the nation's largest place-based investments in a rural community.

ADRIAN, Mich. — Lenawee County is about to see an influx of cash over the next decade and it's all with the hopes of creating solutions for the health disparities people are facing.

"I've been a single mother and homeless person in this community," Adrian resident Cara Snyder said.

Snyder is just one person who understands the health and economic barriers in her Adrian community.

"It's very difficult to get resources," she said. "A lot of the resources that I know are in surrounding counties do not exist here."

But help is on the way for Snyder and those like her, thanks to a new initiative between ProMedica and the Lenawee Community Foundation.

ProMedica officials tell WTOL 11 that over the next 10 years, there will be an investment of $20 million into Adrian.

It's meant to create a handful of community services and resources.

Resources like financial coaching, job training, and better access to stable housing.

"Our community has been in great need for a long time. From the food desert on the east side to the lack of resources," Adrian resident Joaquin Ramos said, "and we have some personal experience trying to use some of these resources and there's just a lack of them."

According to ProMedia's president and CEO, Randy Oostra, this is one of the nation's largest place-based investments in a rural community and they say it builds on the work and success of the Ebeid Neighborhood Promise, located in Toledo.

"This is all about addressing the social determinants of health and really working with the neighborhood and address the sort of issues that are necessary for them to live the kind of lives we all want to live," Oostra said.

For now, east Adrian will be the focus. That's where officials say they see the largest percentage of those living at or below the poverty level.

And based on the success in Toledo, it's a move that could revitalize Snyder's neighborhood.

ProMedica officials say even though the initiative is focused on east Adrian, it does not mean only those people will receive access. It will be open to anyone in the Adrian community who needs help.