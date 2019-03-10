TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is requesting that the city designate a residential zone for commercial use for the development of a hotel and parking lot near Toledo Hospital.

The new hotel would be on a 1.5-acre site located at Bigelow Street and Kelly Avenue in west Toledo. A medical office building is currently operating there.

Toledo City Plan Commission Report

Although ProMedica owns the land, they will transfer the property to a company that will take over the development.

“ProMedica has been working closely with a developer on revitalization plans for the Colony neighborhood near ProMedica Toledo Hospital. We recently applied to rezone some of our property in that area, and we intend to allow Columbus-based Continental Real Estate Companies to build market-rate apartments, retail space and a hotel on the property," said Robin Whitney, ProMedica Chief Strategic Planning, Business Development and Real Estate Officer.

ProMedica hosted a neighborhood meeting on Wednesday evening at the Sanger Branch Library in order to get feedback from the community in that area.

