SYLVANIA, Ohio — A ProMedica doctor has tested positive for COVID-19 according to a ProMedica statement.

The healthcare network says David Mallory, MD has been caring for himself at home since learning he was exposed about one week ago.

ProMedica says test results came back on Saturday morning confirming the positive result.

ProMedica goes on to say that prior to becoming symptomatic Dr. Mallory was treating patients at his office over the course of a few days and those patients have been notified as have the patients of other doctors in the same office.

ProMedica Physicians Family Practice of Toledo at 5700 Monroe St. in Sylvania will not be seeing patients until April 1 according to the press release.

This is the only ProMedica physician office that will be closed.

