ProMedica participates in worldwide COVID-19 study

Patients should receive the COVID-19 vaccine before surgery to reduce the risk of postoperative death

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica was one of 69 U.S. sites to participate in a worldwide data collection study funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).

COVIDSurg Collaborative was established to explore the impact of COVID-19 in surgical patients and services. As a member of the collaborative, ProMedica participated in data collection for the CovidSurg Week study by reviewing every surgery during one specific week in October, determining whether or not the patients had ever had COVID-19 and documenting their surgical outcomes.

The COVIDSurg Collaborative, led by an international team of researchers, published its findings after studying data for 141,582 patients from across 1,667 hospitals in 116 countries including Australia, Brazil, China, India, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States.

The study determined that patients waiting for elective surgery should get COVID-19 vaccines ahead of the general population – potentially helping to avoid thousands of post-operative deaths linked to the virus.

“We have shown that surgical patients have additional risks with regard to COVID-19. As the global rollout of vaccinations continues, the CovidSurg Collaborative model suggests that surgical patients should be advised to complete the vaccination process prior to a medical procedure,” Dr. Tahir Jamil, ProMedica Physicians General Surgery said.

The study found that between 0.6 percent and 1.6 percent of patients develop COVID-19 infection after elective surgery. Patients who develop COVID-19 infection are significantly at risk of death in the 30 days following surgery. A patient 70 years and over undergoing cancer surgery would usually have a 2.8 percent mortality rate, this increases to 18.6 percent if they develop a COVID-19 infection.

The study also found that vaccination is likely to decrease postoperative pulmonary complications, which is key in reducing intensive care use and overall health care costs.