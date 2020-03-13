TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is responding to rumors circulating online that say its hospitals have patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

"To date, the health departments that serve the communities in which our hospitals sit have had no confirmed novel coronavirus cases," said ProMedica, calling the rumors "pervasive."

ProMedica says it will not be publicly confirming or denying coronavirus cases should they receive any.

"Nor is any ProMedica employee, affiliate or contractor authorized to do so per patient privacy laws, regardless of confirmed cases, unconfirmed cases, or negative cases," said the hospital in a statement.

Read ProMedica's full statement below:

"ProMedica has been made aware of several pervasive rumors being spread that our hospitals have patients diagnosed with #COVID-19. To date, the health departments that serve the communities in which our hospitals sit have had no confirmed novel coronavirus cases. The role of our state and local health departments is to lead efforts to prevent and reduce public health threats and aid the government in tracking and reporting cases. As a health system, ProMedica works with our local health departments to provide relevant information regarding public health threats like novel #coronavirus. ProMedica will not be publicly confirming or denying coronavirus cases should we receive any. Nor is any ProMedica employee, affiliate or contractor authorized to do so per patient privacy laws, regardless of confirmed cases, unconfirmed cases, or negative cases.ProMedica prides itself on providing the highest-possible level of care in the communities we serve. You can help us carry out this mission through responsible information sharing. In an age when information can spread in an instant, we ask that you continue to trust our state and county health departments, CDC, and WHO to provide the most accurate information regarding this situation."

For more information on COVID-19, visit ProMedica's website.

