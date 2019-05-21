TOLEDO, Ohio — The new ProMedica Museum of Natural History is gearing up to open at the Toledo Zoo!

The Zoo says the Museum will open to the public on May 31 following a short ceremony at 9:30 a.m. The Zoo will open at 9 a.m. on that day.

The museum will focus on biodiversity, or the variety of life in the world.

The Zoo says the first floor of the museum begins with prehistoric Ohio, then becomes a walking tour of the various habitats found along Lake Erie following the Ice Age.

According to the Zoo's website, the exhibits there are:

Ohio: After the Ice - Walk back in history through wild Ohio to when American Lions, Mastodons and other giants roamed the land.

Tropics - Discover a two-story tropical oasis, complete with 30+ foot tall trees, bushes, orchids and much more.

Wetlands & Lakes - Take an interactive nature walk through the variety of ecosystems that surround the Great Lakes.

Oak Forest - See life from an ant’s perspective on the forest ﬂoor in this 24x larger than reality exhibit.

Rivers & Streams - Explore our local waterways as you ﬂip rocks and happen upon live animals that live in our own backyard.

Native Prairies - Enjoy all the beneﬁcial and beautiful native prairie plants and wildlife this living laboratory has to offer.

The second floor ties Ohio to species and habitats around the globe through venom and arthropods. This floor is also home to Nature in Hand, a hands-on library of bones, pelts and taxidermy along with The Mazza Gallery, featuring animal, zoo and nature-themed children's book illustrations.

Komodo Dragon - See the world’s largest and heaviest lizards and learn about their recently discovered potent venom!

Nature in Hand - Study a unique collection of fossils, pelts, bones and more interactive artifacts that bring science to life in this room generously supported by Dorothy MacKenzie Price.

Venomous Snakes - Venture into the world of venomous snakes from around the globe.

Hall of Venom - Explore how venom evolved as a defense mechanism and method to capture prey in many different animals and how its range of effects are experienced by victims.

Arthropods - Learn all about the largest group in the animal kingdom, invertebrates or animals lacking a backbone!

Mazza Gallery - Delve into nature, animal and Zoo-themed art from children’s books in this new mini museum. Butterfly Eyes and Other Secrets of the Meadow, Beth Krommes, HMH Books for Young Readers, 2006

"This museum is a tangible link of how our animals and conservation efforts are interconnected throughout the world and spans of time," said Jeff Sailer, president and CEO of Toledo Zoo and Aquarium.

The Zoo says that along with exhibit space, the new facility also features a new rental facility called The Great Hall that can be used for weddings, parties and gatherings of up to 200 people.

The Great Hall

Toledo Zoo

The museum will be housed in the Museum of Science building, which was originally built by the Works Progress Administration in the 1930s. The building closed for renovations for this new museum in 2017.

Toledo Zoo

The Zoo says the footprint of the historic building was kept intact while adding on a two-story greenhouse to the front and a prairie greenhouse to the back.

Museum entry will be included in the Zoo admission price, and museum hours of operation will be the same as Zoo hours.

As part of their June Membership Means More campaign, Zoo members will have early access to the Musem at 9 a.m. each Saturday in June for Member Mornings. The rest of the Zoo will open at 10 a.m. those days.

For more museum pictures and information, visit the Zoo's website.