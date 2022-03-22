NOW HIRING: ProMedica, Maumee Chamber and dozens of employers host upcoming job fairs

ProMedica joins area healthcare facilities and businesses working to recruit workers as COVID-19 numbers decline.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As summer gets closer, many businesses are looking to hire workers.

On Tuesday, ProMedica will host two hiring events, at Toledo Hospital and Flower Hosptial. Both events will run from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. For more information or to register, click here.

ProMedica joins other area hospitals and healthcare facilities working to recruit workers as COVID-19 numbers decline.

But it's not just the healthcare industry struggling to get workers. It's no secret hiring has been a challenge for many businesses as we make our way out of the pandemic. While the unemployment rate has improved since 2020, according to the Department of Ohio Jobs and Family Services the unemployment rate here in Ohio was 4.3% at end of January.

Representatives with ProMedica don't have an exact number of people they're looking to hire but are looking to hire workers in all areas of the hospital.

Along with nurses, they are also looking for people who may want jobs in security, dietary and other administrative positions.

"It really is just across the board! We’re seeing staffing challenges pretty much across the house! And so it’s really important for us to work together as a team to try and meet those needs and close the gaps" said Liz Michalak, ProMedica VP of Operations.

Outside of healthcare, there is another massive job fair happening this coming Thursday in Maumee, where nearly three dozen area employers will be on-site recruiting workers.