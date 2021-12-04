ProMedica receives grant for frontline worker support program

$25,000 given to the company for its Code Lavender program.

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica announced Monday it has received $25,000 for a new frontline worker support program.

The grant comes from the Chaplaincy Innovation Lab, an organization that supports chaplains in health care. The money will benefit ProMedica's Code Lavender: Supporting Our Front-Line Family.

“COVID-19 and the issues surrounding inequality in our communities had a significant impact on the staff at ProMedica,” said Ken Papenhagen, ProMedica chaplain supervisor. “Last summer, we were looking for ways to better provide tactical strategies to improve their health and well-being, especially for our front-line staff.”

A Code Lavender is an intervention that may be called by a nurse administrator, department manager, counselor or chaplain. It is enacted to provide person-to-person support to staff when a need arises or a staff member's ability to function is impacted by a stressful event.

The program's objectives are: