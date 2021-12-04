ProMedica receives grant for frontline worker support program

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica announced Monday it has received $25,000 for a new frontline worker support program.
The grant comes from the Chaplaincy Innovation Lab, an organization that supports chaplains in health care. The money will benefit ProMedica's Code Lavender: Supporting Our Front-Line Family.
“COVID-19 and the issues surrounding inequality in our communities had a significant impact on the staff at ProMedica,” said Ken Papenhagen, ProMedica chaplain supervisor. “Last summer, we were looking for ways to better provide tactical strategies to improve their health and well-being, especially for our front-line staff.”
A Code Lavender is an intervention that may be called by a nurse administrator, department manager, counselor or chaplain. It is enacted to provide person-to-person support to staff when a need arises or a staff member's ability to function is impacted by a stressful event.
The program's objectives are:
- Create a Code Lavender support program to be used in five local hospitals with staff chaplains, and in the future with Air/Mobile and Market on the Green locations.
- Expand the chaplains’ knowledge through training in stress management, compassion fatigue and suicide prevention.
- Develop a care curriculum for staff in stress management, empathy training and suicide prevention, including self-care, team care and spiritual care.