FOSTORIA, Ohio — The all-clear has been given to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital after patients were evacuated due to a strong smell of gas in the area around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The hospital is now opened and re-occupied.

Fostoria Police says Fostoria Fire Department found high levels of the gas smell Tuesday morning evacuated the hospital and neighbors nearby.

Zach Stumpf

Hospital officials say the evacuation was canceled halfway through after Columbia Gas confirmed there was no harmful gas present in the building.

One patient was moved from the hospital to ProMedica Memorial Hospital in Fremont, two were discharged and three stayed because the all-clear was given.

Columbia Gas and the Fostoria Fire Department gave the all clear; the hospital is open at this time.