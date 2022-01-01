ProMedica Flower Hospital welcomes first baby born in 2022

The little bundle of joy joined the world outside at 12:23 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica Flower Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2022 at 12:23 a.m. on Saturday.

First-time parents, Heidi and Tyler Boone, from Sylvania named the baby girl Layla Kaye Boone.

Layla weighed 7 pounds and 12 ounces. She was measuring 19.5 inches long.

Heidi says she was in labor when the clock struck midnight, which created a surreal moment their family will never forget.

"It was hard labor at that point in time. I tried really hard to get her out before the new year, but it didn't work out that way. It wasn't her time. It was her time, so 23 minutes after it was. When the ball dropped it was absolute chaos in this hospital room."