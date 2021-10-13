ProMedica and Perrysburg Schools announce new partnership

"Today represents all that is right in our community," Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler said. "We have two premier organizations partnering to improve the human condition here in Perrysburg and across the region." ProMedica and Perrysburg Schools will be working together for the next six years. The district just unveiled a new STEM lab, focusing on science, technology engineering and math.

He added this is an ongoing commitment that ProMedica will continue to support.



"We will provide things above dollars," Bishop said. "We will provide access to care, access to expertise, and in multiple areas, not just clinical areas."



Perrysburg High School freshman Brady Slawinski said he's interested in STEM and engineering, and with this brand new lab, he's excited to get some hands-on experience.



"It's like real world experience and I'll use this if I have a future career, and so it's really good practice," Slawinski said.



Freshman Alivia Woessner said this new lab gives her the tools to get creative. Something she says will help her in the future as either an architect or an interior designer.



"We still have all the books and stuff," she said. "But now we have more in this area and we have lots of space to build things," Woessner said.



ProMedica will also be providing on-site athletic trainers and physicians for student athletes at games and events.