Prom and graduation reimagined for seniors at Whitmer High School

Even though COVID-19 has changed how proms and graduations will look, school leaders are making sure they still happen.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Your high school senior is probably counting down the days until prom and graduation.

The coronavirus has really taken high schoolers through some twists and turns over the last year, forcing students and school staff to think outside of the box for events like prom and graduation.

"When you plan something like this, I'm not sure if people understand, it's like planning a wedding. With 500 kids and planning a prom or a graduation, there's rentals and invitations and all kinds of pieces involved," Whitmer High School Principal Kristie Martin said.

At Whitmer, a traditional prom has been reimagined to a senior block party. It's going to be held at their stadium, which will allow for more students.

The principal says there will be food trucks, inflatables, music and fireworks to end the night.

Since there are still restrictions and guidelines in Ohio on holding events and gathering, Martin says the best way they were able to do this while making sure the seniors get their prom and graduation is by doing it outside

"We can control the stadium and the capacity outdoors is a little different than the capacity indoors. That will help us to have a successful event for our seniors," she said.

Graduation will be at the same place.

Martin says she would love nothing more than to hold these events normally, but changes have to be made to accommodate a senior class of about 500 students.

"We have 25 percent capacity outdoors. So each senior, each graduate, will get 4 tickets for their family, plus the graduate. I think we'll be able to make a nice event outside," she said