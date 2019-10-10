TOLEDO, Ohio — A shocking national study has found that the North American bird population has declined by nearly 3 billion birds over the last 50 years.

So what can we do to help protect the bird population?

Released last week by the American Association for the Advancement of Science, a study covering 5 decades of data shows a drop of 2.9 billion birds in North America, primarily in smaller migratory birds like finches, warblers and sparrows.

Among multiple listed reasons including habitat loss, and roaming cats; another big problem for migratory birds who mainly travel overnight following star patterns, is high rise buildings.

"A tall, lighted building will disorient these little birds. And they either die by either colliding directly with the building mistaking it for the skyline, or they circle the building disoriented for hours until they drop from the sky exhausted," said Kimberly Kaufman, executive director of the Black Swamp Bird Observatory.

This study has only recently been released, but the city of Toledo and Lucas County has already been an active participant in an initiative this spring and now fall help solve this problem.

It's called the Lights Out project by the Audubon Society.

If you didn't notice it this past spring, you could notice it now that it's fall with the downtown Toledo skyline being darker now that it's bird migration season.

The Black Swamp Bird observatory partnered with the Lucas County sustainability office in March to get the majority of downtown building owners, including Toledo's One Government Center, to turn off more of their lights overnight.

The City of Toledo even used the initiative to install motion senor lights at One Government Center, which will also help with energy costs.

Because the annual bird migration brings in millions of tourism dollars with the Biggest Week in American Birding, Lucas County felt it was not only a good choice environmentally, but economically as well.

"We've got a lot of biodiversity in Lucas County that a lot of people don't know about with Oak Openings and other really important assets that we want to make sure we're protecting all of that because it impacts all of us," said Melissa Hopfer, sustainability project manager for Lucas County.

It's a seemingly simple gesture, that could help play a role in protecting migratory birds that travel through our region twice a year.

"And when I looked across the river and saw this big beautiful city and the skyline darkened to protect birds, it was one of the most stunning moments and proud moments in my entire career," said Kaufman.