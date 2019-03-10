LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — When someone you love has dementia or Alzheimer's making sure they are safe is a priority. But keeping a close eye on them at all times can be difficult.

"I think what we want people to be is proactive and aware. We don't want people to be afraid of life but we want people to take some steps to make sure people stay safe. Companionship is always a good thing," said Lynn Ritter of the NW Ohio Alzheimer's Association.

Aside from simply locking doors, there are a number of resources that provide companionship or security you can turn. Places like Memory Lane Care Services offer a place for someone who easily forgets to go to during the day.

"Maybe they're okay being home alone but the dementia has made their life very narrow so it's a nice safe place for someone to stay during the day and go home every night," said Cheryl Conley with Memory Lane Care Services.

Another local more technological resource, Project Lifesaver. It's operated by officers at the Lucas County Sheriff's Office, individuals receive bracelets that track them when they wander off.

"The receiver lets you know what direction the individual has wandered off, it has a two-mile radius and you start pointing it in the directions until you get the beep and the closer you get the louder the beep is," said Sgt. Robert Boggs with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

Project Lifesaver is available all across northwest Ohio. You can find more information on how to sign up here.