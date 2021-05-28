Progress being made nearly 6 months into 4-year road improvement plan for the city of Toledo

All lined up in a row, the amount of road resurfacing being done in Toledo this year would be 42 miles long.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Roads are now getting refreshed and re-built across the city of Toledo.

From potholes to roads that were too narrow, the neighbors on Beechway say a lot of improvement has been started.

Richard and Barbara Brownlee have lived in the neighborhood for 17 years.

This is what they remember about the old Beechway Boulevard.

"A collection of potholes yes, and we avoided it, and it was very narrow," the Brownlees said.

It has since been torn up, widened and will soon be paved over.

It's just one of 109 residential streets expected to be repaved by the end of this year, thanks to a levy that passed last November.

Last year, the number repaved was seven.

"People always had to go into the boulevard so that created a big ditch; people would bottom out and cause a lot of problems and a lot of people would also get sideswiped," neighbor Zack West said.

West grew up on Beechway and says it was especially precarious in the wintertime.

To make the road wider, trees had to come out on the boulevard, but West believes it will be worth it.

"It's actually relieving because now I can feel like my car is safe if it's parked on the side of the street if the driveway is full," West said.

Repairs across Toledo are just getting started.

We are six months into a program that will put an additional $20 million per year into road repair for the next four years.