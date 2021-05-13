Program available in Wood Co. for first responders to receive mental health help

Wood County First is a confidential support program for employees to talk to co-workers about personal and professional-related stress.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — It is estimated that 30% of first responders develop behavioral health conditions, such as depression and post traumatic stress disorder.

In honor of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the Wood County First Responders Support Team wants to make sure all first responders are in proper health - physically and mentally.

Wood County First is a confidential support program for employees to talk to co-workers about personal and professional-related stress.

The peer support team members provide a referral for professional help. The team members have access to resources based upon your needs and insurance.

Mental health can take a toll on physical health, marriage, family and careers, and Wood County first wants to make sure first responders, who are constantly caring for others, get the care they need, too.

Confidentially is taken very seriously and is protected by state law.