UToledo professors take to picket line against anticipated budget cuts

Members of a part of the American Association of University Professors at UToledo rallied Wednesday against $17 million in budget cuts.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new group of people hit the picket line Wednesday, but this time on the University of Toledo campus.

The professors are protesting against the anticipated budget cuts announced this summer.

"There have been some positions that have been eliminated already," said Tim Brakel, President of UT's American Association of University Presidents. "We are the bare bones budget right now for each of the colleges. There is no right now that moving forward that faculty and that staff would not be further impacted by these cuts."

$17 million is what the University of Toledo says it will cut from all college budgets, except for the medical school.

University professors say they are still feeling the effects of previous cuts.

"For example, we have secretaries that are covering two or more departments. Often part time in one and the other one," said Brakel. "So it makes it very difficult to serve the students."

Professors at the rally told WTOL 11 that the new cuts could mean fewer courses, larger class sizes, impact scheduling and the secretaries and custodial staff that bring customer service to the students.

Other local unions joined the professors at the picket line to show solidarity between union members.

"We're here to show them support and let the university know that we are here in full support of the them," said Teamsters Local 20 President, Mark Schmiehausen.

One of those unions is a local from the United Auto Workers, who have been on strike for 12 days and counting.

"We're asking for help so we thought we should be helping other people too," said UAW member Benjamin Hinsey from Local 12. "Everyone deserves job security, decent benefits and be able to live a decent life. So I want to help anybody that is trying to fight for that."

Back in June when the cuts were first approved, UT President Gregory Postel said tuition and fees are down about 13 million dollars year over year.

He said the university intends to refocus enrollment priorities focusing on marketing to out-of-state, international, online and non-traditional students to try to fix the issue and that it can take a few years before enrollment gets to the level they need.