Professional boxer is charged for assault from hitting a women unconscious

TOLEDO, Ohio — Professional boxer Robert Easter Jr. is charged with assault by Toledo Police for punching a woman into unconsciousness early Saturday morning.
Easter punched the left side of the woman’s face with a closed fist causing her to lose consciousness. The police observed her face and found a split lip and chipped tooth.
The witness along with the victim filed a complaint to the police within hours of the incident.
The identities of the witness and victim are unknown. The current condition of the victim is unknown.
