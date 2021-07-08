Professional boxer is charged for assault from hitting a women unconscious

Robert Easter Jr. is wanted for arrest for assaulting a woman by striking her with a closed fist

TOLEDO, Ohio — Professional boxer Robert Easter Jr. is charged with assault by Toledo Police for punching a woman into unconsciousness early Saturday morning.

According to the Toledo Police Department, Robert Easter Jr. assaulted a woman and caused her to become unconscious. The incident occurred early Saturday morning.

Easter punched the left side of the woman’s face with a closed fist causing her to lose consciousness. The police observed her face and found a split lip and chipped tooth.

The witness along with the victim filed a complaint to the police within hours of the incident.

The identities of the witness and victim are unknown. The current condition of the victim is unknown.