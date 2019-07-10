NAPOLEON, Ohio — Due to a power outage, production is canceled tonight at the Napoleon plant of Campbell Soup employees. The company has warned third-shift employees to not report to work, except maintenance and utilities work.

The company said it expects to have a normal first shift start-up on Monday morning.

