Processional route for Ohio Navy Corpsman killed in Afghanistan scheduled for Wednesday | What you should know

Erie County native, 22-year-old Maxton William Soviak, was killed in an attack at the Kabul airport on August 26.

A processional route for 22-year-old Maxton William Soviak, an Ohio native and one of the 13 U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan, is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The 22-year-old sailor assigned to 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, Calif., was killed during an attack at the Abbey Gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 26 while supporting Operation Allies Refuge.

According to a press release, as a result of his brave actions, the Navy posthumously advanced Soviak to the rank of Hospital Corpsman Third Class.

Soviak's remains are scheduled to arrive at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport at around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday.

A private procession will begin at the airport and is scheduled to head west on the Ohio Turnpike to U.S. Route 250 at Exit 118, where the public procession will begin.

The public processional route will then continue as follows:

South on U.S Route 250 from the Strecker Road intersection to State Route 113 East

East on State Route 113 East through the Village of Milan, passing Edison High School which is where Soviak graduated in 2017.

North on Berlin Road to West Main Street in Berlin Heights

East on West Main Street to South Street (State Route 61)

South on South Street to the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home where the procession will conclude.

Those who choose to participate in the public procession will be directed by law enforcement to continue south on State Route 61 past the funeral home. Only official vehicles from the procession will be allowed to park at the funeral home.

"All members of the community are invited and encouraged to pay their respects to Corpsman Soviak and his family along the entire public processional route. Please exercise caution if parking along a road right-of-way to ensure that your vehicle is entirely off of the traveled portion of the roadway," Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said in a press release.

Veteran Service Organizations with motorcycle escort units are asked to stage at the commercial vehicle transfer lot located near the Ohio Turnpike’s Toll Booths at Exit 118 and U.S. Route 250 no later than 11:30 a.m.

All public safety vehicles are asked to stage at the CertainTeed Corporation at 11519 U.S. Route 250 no later than 11:30 a.m.

Members of the community are encouraged to stage along the processional route no later than 11:30 a.m.