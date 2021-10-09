Memorial service is Monday for fallen Ohio Navy Corpsman Max Soviak

Erie County native, 22-year-old Maxton William Soviak, was killed in an attack at the Kabul airport on August 26. WTOL 11 will live stream the services.

BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Maxton William Soviak, an Ohio native and one of the 13 U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan.

Services will be held Monday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Edison High School football stadium in Milan, Ohio.

Friends may pay their respects to the family from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Edison High School Field House. This is a private event.

Monday's service will be live-streamed on WTOL.com for those who wish to show their support from home.

The 22-year-old sailor assigned to 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, Calif., was killed during an attack at the Abbey Gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Aug. 26 while supporting Operation Allies Refuge.

According to a press release, as a result of his brave actions, the Navy posthumously advanced Soviak to the rank of Hospital Corpsman Third Class.